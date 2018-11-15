Three people charged in connection with break and enter near Main and Gerrard street

Two men and a woman are facing charges in connection with a break and enter at a home in the Main and Gerrard streets area.
Police were called to the area at approximately 3:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 to investigate the incident.
According to police, three people allegedly broke into a home and stole items valued at more than $50,000 and then fled the area.
Police later executed a search warrant and allegedly discovered some of the items from the break and enter along with a stolen black Dodge Ram pick-up truck, a stolen Ford Edge SUV and a replica handgun.
A 38-year old woman, along with two men aged 43 and 54 face a number of charges including break and enter with intent.
Police at 55 Division said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to call 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477. Information can also be texted to police at CRIMES (274637).
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.