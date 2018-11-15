Three people charged in connection with break and enter near Main and Gerrard street

Two men and a woman are facing charges in connection with a break and enter at a home in the Main and Gerrard streets area.

Police were called to the area at approximately 3:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 to investigate the incident.

According to police, three people allegedly broke into a home and stole items valued at more than $50,000 and then fled the area.

Police later executed a search warrant and allegedly discovered some of the items from the break and enter along with a stolen black Dodge Ram pick-up truck, a stolen Ford Edge SUV and a replica handgun.

A 38-year old woman, along with two men aged 43 and 54 face a number of charges including break and enter with intent.

Police at 55 Division said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to call 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477. Information can also be texted to police at CRIMES (274637).