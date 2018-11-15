Toronto Dancesport Invitational set for Beach United Church

The Toronto Dancesport Invitational takes place at Beach United Church later this month. Deadline for competitors to enter is Friday, Nov. 16.

Local residents are invited to take in the Toronto Dancesport Invitational being held at Beach United Church on Sunday, Nov. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The event features amateur and pro-am competitors taking part in a number of different dance styles including open-floor social, single and solo events.

The competition is being hosted by Volta Motion.

Competitors or all ages are welcome, but those interested in taking part must register by Friday, Nov. 16 at www.voltamotion.com

This is the first time the Toronto Dancesport Invitational is being held in the Beach community, and organizers are hoping it can become an annual event.

Those attending as spectators should expect to see some high quality dancing and beautiful costumes, along the lines of a Dancing With The Stars production.

The Beach United Church is located at 140 Wineva Ave.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased until they sell out at www.voltamotion.com