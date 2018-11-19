Deja Views: The Beacher and the Beacher Cafe at Queen and Maclean

By DAVID VAN DYKE
Prior to the Beacher Cafe, we had the Beacher, on the northwest corner of Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue.
This streetscape was shot by Chris Souwand for a school study of Beach restaurants in 1985.
Luckily for us, this was an extensive project as I intend to share more of Mr. Souwand’s work in the near future. Thanks again, Chris!
If you have an old photo of the Beach, please don’t hesitate to contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.