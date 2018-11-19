Deja Views: The Beacher and the Beacher Cafe at Queen and Maclean

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Prior to the Beacher Cafe, we had the Beacher, on the northwest corner of Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue.

This streetscape was shot by Chris Souwand for a school study of Beach restaurants in 1985.

Luckily for us, this was an extensive project as I intend to share more of Mr. Souwand’s work in the near future. Thanks again, Chris!

