Cantemus Singers present Es Nascio – He is Born concert on Nov. 25 at St. Aidan’s in the Beach

The Cantemus Singers will perform their Es Nascio – He is Born concert on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 25, at St. Aidan’s Anglican Church in the Beach as a benefit for Community Centre 55’s Share A Christmas program.

The concert will feature Spanish Christmas ‘villancicos’, popular songs from the countryside that were developed by court composers in the 16th and 17th centuries in rhythmic, danceable carols. The Spanish Renaissance composers had a flair for melody, combining many influences in their music.

The program will include Mateo Flecha the Elder’s La Bomba/The Pump, which is a min-operetta from approximately 1540 that combines villancicos, popular songs and religious works around a Christmas theme. Also, there will be a selection of Catalan carols and motets; Joan Brudieu’s Seven Joys of Mary; Tomas Luis de Victoria’s mass and motet for Christmas morning – O Magnum Mysterium; and Guerrero’s motet for six voices Pastores Loquebantur.

Sunday’s concert benefits Community Centre 55’s Share A Christmas program which helps provide holiday food hampers and toys to more than 900 families in need in the east Toronto area.

The concert begins at 3 p.m., and St. Aidan’s is located at Queen Street East and Silver Birch Avenue. Tickets are $20 for adults, and children under 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased at Community Centre 55, 97 Main St., by calling 416578-6602, or at the door at St. Aidan’s.

Cantemus Singers will also be performing Es Nascio – He is Born on Saturday, Nov.24 at the Church of the Holy Trinity, by the Eaton Centre, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are the same prices as for Sunday’s concert.

For more information, please visit www.cantemus.ca