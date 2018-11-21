Man wanted in connection with sledge hammer incidents near Woodbine Avenue surrenders to police

A man police were seeking in connection with a pair of potentially violent incidents in which people were approached by a man carrying a sledge hammer has turned himself in.

On Friday, Nov. 16, at approximately 4:15 p.m. a 42-year-old woman was standing on the corner of Danforth Avenue and Moberly Avenue, just west of Woodbine Avenue, when a man carrying a sledge hammer allegedly got out of a car and shouted at her. The man then got back in his car and fled the area, police said.

In another incident approximately 15 minutes earlier, a 26-year-old man was walking his dog in the Merrill Bridge Park area, just west of Woodbine Avenue between the railway tracks and Danforth Avenue, when a man carrying a sledge hammer allegedly got out of a vehicle and began chasing him. The victim was not injured and the man with the sledge hammer returned to his vehicle, police said.

A man was also being sought in connection with another incident in the Thorncliffe Park area in October.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, police announced that Jourdain Durrant, 35, had surrendered to police.

He faces a number of charges including five counts of assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.