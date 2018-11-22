Local Christmas Flea Market supports Raise A Roof Jamaica humanitarian aid trip

St. Ann Church on First Avenue will be the site of a fundraising flea market for the upcoming Raise A Roof Jamaica trip.

A Christmas Flea Market will be held on Sunday, Nov. 25 at St. Ann Church to raise funds for an upcoming humanitarian aid trip by a group of teenage volunteers to Jamaica.

The 10-day Raise A Roof Jamaica trip is planned for March of 2019 and will see the group build two houses for people in need, volunteer at a local orphanage and help a community in the foothills of the Blue Mountains.

The teenage volunteers on the trip are from the Danforth Village, the Beach, Riverale and Leslieville area and will be chaperoned by Barb Patek.

She volunteered for a similar trip in 2017 and said it was a life-changing experience for those who took part.

The flea market fundraiser runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Ann Church is located at 120 First Ave., near Gerrard Street and De Grassi Street.

For more on the Raise A Roof Jamaica trip and how to help raise funds for it, please visit