Kingston Road still closed between Dundas and Woodbine as afternoon rush hour begins

Toronto Hydro crews work Tuesday afternoon to replace a hydro pole that was knocked down in a crash on Kingston Road, between Woodbine and Columbine, earlier in the day. Kingston Road is expected to be closed until at least 5 p.m. today. Photo by Alan Shackleton

Kingston Road remains closed between Woodbine Avenue and Dundas Street on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 27.

Toronto Hydro crews are working to replace a pole that was knocked down during a traffic accident during the morning rush hour.

There were no serious injuries in the crash, but it has caused traffic headaches in the area all day.

Those traffic woes are expected to continue until at least 5 p.m. today, and possibly even later as work continues on replacing the pole.

Toronto police have Kingston blocked at Dundas and at Woodbine, and drivers will have to find alternate routes – a situation that is already leading to very heavy traffic on Queen Street East as today’s afternoon rush begins.

Check with Toronto police at their Twitter account @TPSOperations for updates on when the work by hydro will be completed and Kingston Road will be reopened.