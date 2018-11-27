No Bull Burgers helps out Meals on Wheels at Giving Tuesday event

No Bull Burgers on Kingston Road hosts a Giving Tuesday event today to help Meals on Wheels.

No Bull Burgers on Kingston Road will be hosting a Giving Tuesday event to benefit a local Meals on Wheels program on Nov. 27.

Hosted by Tony from No Bull Burgers, the restaurant will be selling $20 food coupons for only $10 and will be donating half of that ($5) to Meals on Wheels which provides meals for local seniors.

The event starts at 1 p.m. at the restaurant at 1019 Kingston Rd., just west of Victoria Park Avenue. Special guest will be newly elected Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford.

Every $5 donation to Meals on Wheels helps purchase a meal for senior.

For more information on this Giving Tuesday event, please visit www.nobullburgers.ca