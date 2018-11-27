Team Canada volleyball players pay special visit to students at Bowmore Road Public School

Team Canada volleyball team members Sam Pedlow and Sophie Bukovec run through some drills with Bowmore students. Photo by Nina Rafeek

By NINA RAFEEK

Students at Bowmore Road Public School had a special surprise at gym class recently.

Team Canada Volleyball members Sophie Bukovec, Julie Godon, Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter served up some fun and games with the students on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

The Team Canada members were there on behalf of the Titans Volleyball Association (TVA) to promote the sport in Toronto schools. The National Team players facilitated group clinics and activities with students from grades 1 to 8. Students participated in games and fun drills designed to introduce them to basic volleyball skills such as passing, volleying, spiking, and hitting the ball with proper form.

“It was really cool because I got to meet Olympic athletes,” said Bowmore Road student, Kelly Pascoe. “I learned how to bump using the inside of my arms instead of my thumbs.”

The Titans Volleyball Association is a volunteer-based youth volleyball organization operating across the GTA. Starting in January, the Titans Volleyball Association will be running volleyball programs in Beaches area for youth ages 3 to 17.

Bukovec said she is “super humbled” to volunteer for the TVA. Bukovec, who is getting ready to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo with the National Team, said that it feels amazing to give back.

She is volunteering because she was inspired by a coach that introduced her to the sport when she was in school. “You never know who you will inspire,” she said. “If I reach one kid in all the schools I visit, that’s enough for me.”

“The Titans Volleyball Association, with the support of the Ontario Volleyball Association, has vowed to open Grassroots Volleyball Programs across Toronto,” said Danny Masters, TVA Director of Community Outreach and Prospects Academy.

The TVA offers programs and camps for youth and teenagers from ages 4 to 17. They teach basic-skills programs and provide opportunities for players to compete in rep teams and in the Titans league. They also have Parent and Player programs for parents of kids ages 4-7.