Councillor Fletcher to host tree lighting ceremonies at Greenwood and Leslie Grove parks

Local residents are invited to attend one or both of a pair of tree lighting ceremonies and community food drives planned for this week.
Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher hosts a Tree Lighting celebration this evening (Wednesday, Nov. 28) in Greenwood Park, Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The next night, Thursday, the annual Tree Lighting in Leslie Grove Park takes place at 5:30 p.m. The park is located at Queen Street East and Jones Avenue.
Both events will feature hot chocolate, snacks and entertainment, and those attending are asked to bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for donation to local food banks. Items collected at Wednesday’s tree lighting will go to the Glen Rhodes Food Bank.
For more information, please visit Councillor Fletcher’s website at www.paulafletcher.ca
