DeClute Light Up The Beach celebration slated for Friday night

The DeClute Light Up The Beach celebration is set for the evening of Friday, Nov. 30.

Light Up The Beach was conceived as a way of making the Boardwalk and Beach a destination point for residents in the winter months.

DeClute Real Estate dedicates an enormous amount of time and resources every year stringing Christmas lights as high as 65 feet above the Boardwalk through mature trees lining the shores of Lake Ontario.

More than 80,000 individual LED bulbs on 20,000 linear feet of wire are hung every fall in advance of the Light Up The Beach display, which has attracted international attention.

Residents are invited out this Friday night to join Santa as he strolls the Boardwalk and counts down to light each tree in sequence.

Light Up The Beach begins at 7 p.m. at the foot of Leuty Avenue on Nov. 30.

Along with being a great celebration of the season, the event is also a fundraiser that supports mental health and addiction services at Michael Garron Hospital.

For more information, visit www.lightupthebeach.com