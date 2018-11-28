DeClute Light Up The Beach celebration slated for Friday night

The DeClute Light Up The Beach celebration is set for the evening of Friday, Nov. 30.
Light Up The Beach was conceived as a way of making the Boardwalk and Beach a destination point for residents in the winter months.
DeClute Real Estate dedicates an enormous amount of time and resources every year stringing Christmas lights as high as 65 feet above the Boardwalk through mature trees lining the shores of Lake Ontario.
More than 80,000 individual LED bulbs on 20,000 linear feet of wire are hung every fall in advance of the Light Up The Beach display, which has attracted international attention.
Residents are invited out this Friday night to join Santa as he strolls the Boardwalk and counts down to light each tree in sequence.
Light Up The Beach begins at 7 p.m. at the foot of Leuty Avenue on Nov. 30.
Along with being a great celebration of the season, the event is also a fundraiser that supports mental health and addiction services at Michael Garron Hospital.
For more information, visit www.lightupthebeach.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.