Teacher at Danforth Collegiate charged with sexual exploitation

A teacher at Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute has been charged with sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching in connection with incidents that allegedly took place earlier this school year, Toronto police announced in a news release late Wednesday, Nov. 28, afternoon.
Police allege a man had inappropriate conversations of a sexual nature while on the school property with a boy who is a student at the school during September of this year.
The alleged incident was investigated by members of the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, which is a partnership of community and government agencies comprised of members of the Toronto Police Service, Boost Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, Children’s Aid Society of Toronto, Catholic Children’s Aid Society of Toronto, Native Child and Family Services, Jewish Family and Child, SAFE-T Program (Halton Trauma Centre), Child Development Institute, the Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect Program (The Hospital for Sick Children) and the Victim Witness Assistance Program.
On Tuesday, Nov. 27, Carlo Rossi, 61, of Vaughan was arrested and charged. It is not known how long he has been a teacher at Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, online at www.222tips.com, online on at Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).
