Toronto police seek help identifying body of woman found on Lake Ontario shore near R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a woman who was found deceased on the shore of Lake Ontario near the R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant.
Police were called to the plant in the Victoria Park Avenue and Queen Street East area just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25. Once there, the body of a woman was located on the shoreline.
Police said efforts to identify her have not been successful.
She is described as white, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, five-feet, two-inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds. She was wearing a white Lilysilk tank top (size large), a white Denver Hayes t-shirt (size small); grey Lululemon pants (size 6) and grey Saucony running shoes (size 6).
Police have released a photograph of her. The photo may be disturbing to some people. It can be viewed by going to http://torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/42678
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
