Beach residents invited to Christmas in the Park Tree Lighting in Kew Gardens

Beach area residents are invited to take in the annual Christmas in the Park Tree Lighting ceremony slated for Saturday, Dec. 1, at Kew Gardens.

Presented by the Toronto Beaches Lions Club, the annual tree lighting ceremony is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Kew Gardens Bandshell.

The hour-long celebration will feature entertainment, carolling, hot chocolate and a special visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Sponsors for this year’s Christmas in the Park Tree Lighting event include Canadian Tire, COBS Bread, the Beach Village BIA, Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Tom Jakobek, Hooper’s Pharmacy, Pippins Tea, Dyson’s Valu-Mart, the Fox Theatre, The Mail Slot, Seagull Classics, The Wholesome Market and Hair Dynamics.

Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E., and the bandshell is located just north of the baseball diamond.