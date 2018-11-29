Breakfast With Santa set for Saturday morning at Community Community 55

Community Centre 55 hosts its annual Breakfast With Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 8 to 10 a.m.

Youngsters are invited to join Hamper The Reindeer at the breakfast which will feature pancakes and crafts.

A donation of $3 is suggested for those attending, and reservations are not required.

Community Centre 55 is located at 97 Main St., between Kingston Road and Gerrard Street.

Also, as the holiday season continues, Community Centre 55 is continuing to call on local residents to help support its Share A Christmas campaign.

Share A Christmas, now in its 37th year, benefits local families in need during the holidays.

Those wishing to support Share A Christmas will have a number of opportunities to do so in December by volunteering to help pack and deliver hampers for those in need. The campaign is also seeking donations of non-perishable food, new unwrapped toys, gift cards and cash.

For more information on Breakfast With Santa or how you can help support Share A Christmas, please call Community Centre 55 at 416-691-1113 or visit www.centre55.com