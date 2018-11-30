Beach Guild of Fine Art hosts annual Christmas show at the Gardener’s Cottage in Kew Gardens

The Beach Guild of Fine Art hosts its annual Christmas Gift and Art Show this weekend.

The show runs Saturday, Dec. 1 from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 2. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The show takes place at the Gardener’s Cottage in Kew Gardens park. Exact address of the Gardener’s Cottage is 30 Lee Ave., south of Queen Street East.

The annual show, which is one of the events that traditionally marks the beginning of the holiday season in the Beach, will feature a wide variety of art works and crafts available for purchase.

There will be cards, ornaments, paintings and other gifts at the show.

Everyone is invited to attend.

For more information on this weekend’s show, please visit the Beach Guild of Fine Art at www.beachguildoffineart.com