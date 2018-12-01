Scarborough Model Railroaders host open house on Dec. 2

Visitors check out the trains at the Scarborough Model Railroaders open house in this file photo.

The Scarborough Model Railroaders will host an open house on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for everyone who is interested in model trains.

The open house will take place at the railroaders’ clubhouse at 17 Jeavons Ave., near Birchmount and Danforth roads.

Everyone is invited to view the impressive two-floor layout of model railroads.

There is a 1,500-square-foot layout that depicts 1950s era Southern Ontario, and there is also a 1,300-square-foot layout that depicts a double-track mainline running through mountain scenery.

Admission to Sunday’s open house is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and $2 for children.

For more information on the Scarborough Model Railroaders, which has been in existence since 1962, please visit www.scarborough-model-railroaders.org