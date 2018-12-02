Toronto Beach Chorale concert set for Sunday evening at Kingston Road United Church

Toronto Beach Chorale performs Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Kingston Road United Church. Photo by Andrew Williamson

The Toronto Beach Chorale holds its Great Joy! concert on Sunday, Dec. 2 at Kingston Road United Church.

The Chorale is an auditioned concert choir that partners with guest soloists, orchestras and actors to present high quality performances.

Great Joy! will feature J.S. Bach’s Canata 147 and D. Buxtehude’s Magnificat. Soloists will be soprano Virginia Hatfield, alto Lillian Brooks, tenor Charles Davidson and bass Ryan Moilliet.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Kingston Road United Church is located at 975 Kingston Rd.

For ticket information, please visit www.torontobeachchorale.com