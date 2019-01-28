Birch Cliff area traffic safety meeting to be hosted by Councillor Crawford

By KASY PERTAB
Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford will be hosting a community meeting tomorrow evening regarding traffic safety issues in the area of Birch Cliff Public School.
The meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Birchmount Community Centre, 93 Birchmount Rd.
Crawford will be joined by representatives of Toronto police and the City of Toronto transportation department at the meeting.
“Safety is a priority for me. I’m holding this Traffic Safety Meeting for Birch Cliff Public School parents and staff in order to build consensus and cooperation regarding traffic congestion and safety during intake and dismissal times,” he told the Beach Metro News.
“Many, if not most schools, share these concerns. While schools actively promote walking to and from class, parents’ schedules sometimes leave little time for this activity. I’m positive that when we all work together, resolution and improvements are achievable.”
When asked about the importance of the meeting, Crawford replied via Twitter saying, “There have been ongoing concerns about parking and driving around the school, overall safety in the neighbourhood, and speeds along Kingston Road.”
Crawford said he hopes the meeting will provide some solutions and strategies.
