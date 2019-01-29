Fairmount Park Icemasters host Winterfest 2019 on Saturday

The ninth annual Winterfest at Fairmount Park is slated for Saturday, Feb. 2.

The Fairmount Park Icemasters present the ninth annual Winterfest 2019 celebration on Saturday, Feb. 2.

The festival goes from 2 to 5 p.m. and will feature ice skating, sledding, live music, food and other fun activities.

It’s free to attend for everyone.

The park features two skating rinks, one for hockey and one for pleasure skating, which are built and maintained by the Fairmount Park Ice Masters.

Fairmount Park is located at Gerrard Street East and Beaton Avenue.