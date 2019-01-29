The Heart Show art exhibit slated for Gerrard Art Space

The Heart Show will open at the Gerrard Art Space on Wednesday, Jan. 30.
The show, featuring works by a number of area artists, runs until Sunday, Feb. 17.
An opening reception for the show is planned for Saturday, Feb. 2, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Also, the night before the reception the Gerrard Art Space will play host to live music performances by James Clark, Michelle Rumball and Craig Robertson. The performance takes place Friday, Feb. 1, starting at 8 p.m.
The Gerrard Art Space is located at 1475 Gerrard St. E., one block west of Coxwell Avenue.
For more information, please visit www.gerrardartspace.com or call 416-778-0923.
