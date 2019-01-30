Cycle Toronto’s Coldest Day of the Year ride starts along Danforth Avenue

Scarborough Cycles begins its Coldest Day of the Year ride at AccessPoint on Danforth.

Scarborough Cycles is inviting local riders to join them as they take part in the Coldest Day of the Year Ride 2019: Groundhog Day Edition this Saturday, Feb. 2.

Scarborough Cycles will start its ride at 11 a.m. at AccessPoint on Danforth, 3079 Danforth Ave. just east of Victoria Park Avenue. Participants are welcome to gather at 10:45 a.m for hot chocolate.

The riders will head west on Danforth Avenue to the Alexander the Great Parkette, at Logan Avenue, where they will join up with Cycle Toronto members at 11:30 a.m.

From Alexander the Great Parkette, riders will continue west along Danforth and then along Bloor Street all the way to The Wicket restaurant, 1671 Bloor St. W. near Dundas St. W.

According to Cycle Toronto, the ride is being called Groundhog Day Edition because last year’s ride along the Danforth was aiming to bring attention to the need for bike lanes along Danforth Avenue.

“Considering so little has happened to make Danforth bike lanes a reality over the past year, we’re heading back there to ask: what’s the holdup? Danforth can have it all: protected bike lanes, on street parking with little impact on motor vehicle traffic capacity,” said Cycling Toronto.

“It’s endlessly frustrating that all we seem to be able to achieve is more and more studies of the obvious: we need safe streets now. Join us to ride on the Coldest Day of the Year and let’s make sure our elected officials know we’re already riding, and it’s time for the infrastructure to catch up.”

Saturday’s ride will be a family-friendly event and participants can warm up at The Wicket when they are finished and socialize with other cyclists.

For more information, visit www.scarboroughcycles.ca