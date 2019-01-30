Police seek information on woman in connection with alleged identity theft in East York

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman in connection with an alleged identity theft.
According to police, a woman went to two East York banks in the Pape and Cosburn avenues area on Friday, Dec. 21 of last year and allegedly used a fraudulent driver’s licence to open bank accounts.
The next day, a woman went to a Money Mart branch at Finch Avenue West and Alness Street in North York, where police alleged she obtained a loan for $5,736 using a fraudulent driver’s licence. On Dec. 27, the woman allegedly went to the same Money Mart and attempted to obtain a $20,000 loan using a fraudulent driver’s licence, police said.
The next day, according to police, a woman purchased a cell phone package from Rogers Communications using allegedly fraudulent information.
And on Dec. 29, a woman went to a Cash Money branch in Brampton where she allegedly applied for two loans using fraudulent information.
Police have released a security camera image of a woman they are looking for in connection with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.