Police seek information on woman in connection with alleged identity theft in East York

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman in connection with an alleged identity theft.

According to police, a woman went to two East York banks in the Pape and Cosburn avenues area on Friday, Dec. 21 of last year and allegedly used a fraudulent driver’s licence to open bank accounts.

The next day, a woman went to a Money Mart branch at Finch Avenue West and Alness Street in North York, where police alleged she obtained a loan for $5,736 using a fraudulent driver’s licence. On Dec. 27, the woman allegedly went to the same Money Mart and attempted to obtain a $20,000 loan using a fraudulent driver’s licence, police said.

The next day, according to police, a woman purchased a cell phone package from Rogers Communications using allegedly fraudulent information.

And on Dec. 29, a woman went to a Cash Money branch in Brampton where she allegedly applied for two loans using fraudulent information.

Police have released a security camera image of a woman they are looking for in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at www.222tips.com