Black History Month celebrations include film festival, library events

Authors Dwayne Genus and Uchenwa Iroaga Genus discuss their novel An African Story this month at Taylor Memorial Library as part of Black History Month celebrations.

Every February, during Black History Month, residents are invited to celebrate Black History Month festivities and events honouring Black Canadians, past and present.

To celebrate the achievements and contributions of Black Canadians, here’s a collection of special events happening around Toronto to celebrate Black History Month:

2019 Kuumba Festival at Harbourfront at Harbourfront Centre (Feb.3 to Feb.28): Several events and exhibits to address the international struggle for Black liberation.

Community Day Painting Project: Feb. 2, 2019 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Jamaican Canadian Association (995 Arrow Road, North York)

7th Toronto Black Film Festival: Feb. 13, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

At Various Locations visit: https://torontoblackfilm.com/ for more information

Niagara Black Waters Flow Deep

Thursday., Feb. 21, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Location: S. Walter Stewart Library, 170 Memorial Park Ave., East York.

Michael Pawlowski presents Niagara Black Waters Flow Deep, an historical account of Solomon Moseby’s flight from slavery in Kentucky in 1837, his experience with freedom in Canada, seizure by American bounty hunters and the riot that rescued him.

An African Story

Thursday., Feb. 21, 7 – 8 p.m.

Location: Taylor Memorial Library, 1440 Kingston Rd.

Dwayne Genus and Uchenwa Iroaga_Genus discuss their first novel and share the historical biography of Nkechi Iroaga’s life growing up in Nigeria and her experience during the Nigerian-Biafran civil war in the 1960’s and how she escaped to Canada with her young child.

For more information on other Black History Month events taking place at Toronto libraries, please visit www.torontopubliclibrary.ca