Author Martha Batiz to hold reading at Dora Keogh Irish Pub on Danforth Avenue

Award-winning Mexican-Canadian author Martha Batiz is having a reading of her book Damiana’s Reprieve: Novella for Two Voices on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.

The reading will be taking place at Dora Keogh Irish Pub, 141 Danforth Ave., and is a free event for all to attend.

Martha Batiz was born and raised in Mexico City, but has been living in Toronto since 2003, she started publishing at age 22 in 1993.

This event is one of several readings made possible from the renewal of the Toronto Lit Up, a book launch initiative set up by the Toronto International Festival of Authors (TIFA) and Toronto Arts Council (TAC).

The initiative will run from July 2019 to June 2022, and was spearheaded by TIFA and TAC in 2016 to spotlight local writers and empower them with career building opportunities.

Its renewal guarantees the support of more book launches for local authors.

To learn more about this event and about Toronto Lit Up visit FestivalofAuthors.ca/TorontoLitUp where you can find info on all their upcoming events.

You can also find out more about Batiz and her other books on her personal website at www.marthabatiz.com