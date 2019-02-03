Head-on collision on Kingston Road in Birch Cliff leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision on Kingston Road in Birch Cliff early Sunday morning.
According to Toronto police’s Traffic Services division, a Toyota pick-up truck was heading westbound on Kingston Road just west of Hunt Club Drive when in crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with a four-door Honda Accord at approximately 3 a.m. on Feb. 3.
Two other people suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the Toyota has been charged with impaired driving.
Kingston Road was closed at Hunt Club Drive for several hours while police investigated, but it re-opened just before 10 a.m.
Anyone with information on the collision can call police at 416-808-1900 or anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at www.222tips.com
