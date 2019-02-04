Toronto budget consultation meeting set for Tuesday at East York Civic Centre

Local residents are invited to learn more about the City of Toronto’s 2019 budget at a consultation meeting set for Tuesday, Feb. 5 in East York.
Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford and Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher are hosting the East End City Budget Consultation from 7 to 9 p.m. at the East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave.
Special guest will be Budget Committee Chair and Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford.
The consultation meeting will take place in Committee Room A at the East York Civic Centre.
Residents are invited to hear more about the proposed city budget and to share their views.
For more information on Tuesday’s night’s consultation meeting, please contact Councillor Bradford’s office at 416-392-2755, or Councillor Fletcher’s office at 416-392-4060.
For more information on City of Toronto’s budget process, visit 2019 City Budget
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.