Toronto budget consultation meeting set for Tuesday at East York Civic Centre

Local residents are invited to learn more about the City of Toronto’s 2019 budget at a consultation meeting set for Tuesday, Feb. 5 in East York.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford and Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher are hosting the East End City Budget Consultation from 7 to 9 p.m. at the East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave.

Special guest will be Budget Committee Chair and Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford.

The consultation meeting will take place in Committee Room A at the East York Civic Centre.

Residents are invited to hear more about the proposed city budget and to share their views.

For more information on Tuesday’s night’s consultation meeting, please contact Councillor Bradford’s office at 416-392-2755, or Councillor Fletcher’s office at 416-392-4060.

For more information on City of Toronto’s budget process, visit 2019 City Budget