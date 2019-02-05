Cyclist injured after being struck at Queen Street East and Bellefair Avenue

A cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle yesterday afternoon.
The incident took place near Bellefair Avenue and Queen Street East at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The driver remained at the scene.
Toronto police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police services at 416-808-5500, or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at www.222tips.com
