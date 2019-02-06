Malvern Strong Benefit Concert slated for Thursday night at school

Malvern Collegiate Institute will host its Malvern Strong Benefit Concert on the night of Thursday, Feb. 7.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and takes place in the school auditorium.

Recent Malvern Collegiate grad Reese Fallon, 18, was killed in the Danforth Avenue shooting on the night of July 22, 2018, that also took the life of Julianna Kozis, 10, of Markham. The shooting also left 13 people injured.

The 2018/2019 Malvern Music Council wanted to contribute to the school’s and the community’s healing process in the wake of the tragedy by holding the Malvern Strong concert.

All proceeds from Thursday night’s concert will go to Victim Services Toronto, a charity chosen by the students.

Featured artists at the concert will include Suzie McNeil, Maddee, Locally Developed, Luca, and more.

Along with the music, there will also be a silent auction with items donated by the community, and a bake sale.

Tickets for the concert are $10.

Malvern Collegiate is located at 55 Malvern Ave.

For more information on the concert, please visit http://schools.tdsb.on.ca/malvern/