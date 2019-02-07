Carin Redman hosts Jazz Pop Soul show at Barrio on Queen

Beach singer Carin Redman hosts Jazz Pop Soul at Barrio on Queen on the night of Friday, Feb. 8. Photo: Submitted.

Carin Redman is hosting a show called Jazz Pop Soul at Barrio on Queen, 884 Queen St. E. on Friday, Feb. 8 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Carin Redman has lived in the Beach for more than 20 years, and has been a professional singer for about 25 years.

She’s performed in the Beaches Jazz Festival several times, and even owned the jazz club/bistro Ten Feet Tall on the Danforth.

Redman will be joined with many other musicians to perform at Jazz Pop Soul.

Slated to perform are Redman as the main vocals, Ross MacIntyre on bass, Rob Gusevs on piano, Ben Riley on drums, Carlos Lopes on guitar, Aidan Mason on guitar, violin, and mandolin, and guess vocalist Jordanna Talsky.

Call 647-352-0884 for reservations or visitwww.barrioonqueen.com