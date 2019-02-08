Police seek help finding missing man, 31, last seen near Kingston Road and Midland Avenue

Toronto police are looking for help finding David Oulds, 31, last spotted on the evening of Feb. 7 near Kingston Road and Midland Avenue.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in the Kingston Road and Midland Avenue area.

Thirty-one year-old David Oulds was last seen Thursday, Feb. 7 just before 7 p.m. in the area, police said.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Oulds is described as 5’10″ and weighing 185 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, online at https://222tips.com/