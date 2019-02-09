Deja Views: Remembering the early 1980s and Bert’s Variety

Chris Nicholls took this photo of Bert's Variety at Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue in 1984. It's now the Beacher Cafe. Photo by Chris Nicholls.

By David Van Dyke

Photographer Chris Nicholls took this image of Bert’s Variety back in 1984.

Now the Beacher Cafe, it is located on the northwest corner of Maclean Avenue and Queen Street East.

Thank you Chris, for sharing this amazing image.

If you’d like to see more of Chris’ work, please check out chrisnichollsphotography.com

If you have an old photo of the Beach you’d like to share with the readership of Beach Metro News, please email me at

gdvandyke61@gmail.com