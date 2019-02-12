Toronto public and Catholic schools closed today due to severe winter weather

Both Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board schools are closed today due to the severe winter weather conditions.

Both the Toronto public and Catholic school boards have closed their doors for today (Tuesday, Feb. 12) due to the severe weather conditions.

Having schools in the city close is a rare occurrence for Toronto, and this is only the third time in the last 20 years that it has happened.

The school closures also mean that permit-required activities at the schools are cancelled for today and the child care centres located in the schools are also closed.

Along with the school closures, most post-secondary institutions in Toronto are also closed for today including Centennial College, Ryerson, York University, George Brown College and Humber College. The U of T’s downtown campus remained open as of 8 a.m., but the Scarborough and Mississauga campuses were closed.

Today’s weather is expected to include heavy snow, high winds, and freezing rain throughout the morning, afternoon and into the early evening.

Anyone travelling is advised to exercise caution and to allow for extra time to get to their destination.