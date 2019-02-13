Beach and East Toronto Historical Society to host upcoming heritage talks

Jim Sanderson (in photo) will speak about his book Life in Balmy Beach at the Beaches Library on March 19. Jamie Bradburn is slated to speak on Feb. 19 about the Spanish Flu Epidemic in Toronto (1918-1919).

The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society and the Toronto Public Library are hosting two free historical talks in the coming weeks.

The Spanish Flu Epidemic in Toronto (1918-1919): Presented by writer, columnist, and historian Jamie Bradburn takes place at the Beaches Library (2161 Queen St. E.) on Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Also, Life in Balmy Beach Growing up in Toronto in the 1950s and 60s will be presented by author and historian, Jim Sanderson at the Beaches Library on Tuesday, March 19 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Please visit www.tbeths.com for more info.

Admission is free to both presentations, and all are welcome.