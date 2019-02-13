Man facing charges after allegedly stolen construction vehicle crashes into Macey Avenue house

Plywood covers the damage where a front-end loader hit a house on Macey Avenue last weekend. The driver of the loader has been charged with theft of a vehicle and impaired driving.

A 27-year-old man is facing a number of charges after an allegedly stolen front-end loader crashed into the side of a house in the Danforth and Victoria Park avenues area recently.

According to police at 55 Division, the front-end loader was allegedly taken from a driveway in the area on Saturday, Feb. 9 at approximately 1 p.m. and driven away.

At some point, the man driving the loader took it down a hill on the east side of Macey Avenue, just north of Danforth and lost control.

The loader then smashed into the north wall of a house located at 9 Macey Ave.

A person was reportedly in the home at the time, but no one in the house was injured.

The driver of the loader suffered a minor head injury as a result of the crash.

Police said the man has been charged with impaired driving, theft of a vehicle and dangerous operation.

Police said one other person is still being sought in connection with the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://222tips.com/