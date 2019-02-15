Beaches-East York Councillor Bradford to host pair of community skating events

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will be hosting two free skate days for the community this month.

The first event is slated for the Family Day weekend, and will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St.

The second skate day hosted by the councillor will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24 from

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the East York Memorial Arena, 888 Cosburn Ave.

For more information, please contact Councillor Bradford’s office at 416-338-2755 or email councillor_bradford@toronto.ca