Man sought in sex assault on subway car between Woodbine and Greenwood stations

Toronto police have released a security camera image of man wanted in connection with an alleged sex assault which took place on a subway car between Woodbine and Greenwood stations.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman was travelling westbound on the subway on Tuesday, Feb. 12 when a man entered her subway car when it stopped at Woodbine station at about 10:30 a.m. The man sat beside the woman and allegedly committed an indecent act then grabbed the woman and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man then left the train when it stopped at Greenwood station.

The man is described as white, five-feet, five-inches tall, with a thin build, in his late teens to early 20s. He had short brown/black hair, and was clean shaven. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, a grey top with a burgundy hood, black pants with a vertical white stripe down the side, and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://222tips.com/