Family Day skate to be hosted on Monday by Beaches-East York MP Erskine-Smith

Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St., will be the site of a Family Day community skate hosted by Beaches-East MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 18.

The free event will take place at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St., from 1 to 3 p.m.

Everyone is invited to enjoy an afternoon of skating with their friends and family at this event, which will also have hot chocolate, coffee and popcorn available.

For more information on the Family Day skate hosted by Erskine-Smith, please visit Facebook at

https://www.facebook.com/events/1004169743106761/