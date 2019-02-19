Man charged after shooting at Danforth and Carlaw avenues

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting at Danforth and Carlaw avenues early on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 17.
Police were called to the area at approximately 2:30 a.m. for the sound of gunshots.
After investigation, police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the incident.
Joshua Maier-McKenzie of Toronto is facing a number of charges including attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Police also charged him in connection with a number of earlier incidents including an alleged shooting in the Sherbourne and Dundas streets area on Feb. 13, and an alleged domestic assault on Jan. 31.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at https://222tips.com
