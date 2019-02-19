Toronto firefighters rescue person from window while battling blaze on Darrell Avenue

Toronto firefighters dealt with two fires in the east end on Family Day.

Firefighters were called out to a fire in a townhouse at 18 Darrell Ave., in the Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East area, at about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.

One person had to be rescued from a window and was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the fire. No one else was injured in the fire, but six people have been forced out of their home due to the damage which was estimated at approximately $75,000.

A portion of Woodbine Avenue was briefly closed on Monday afternoon while the fire was being fought.

The cause of the Darrell Avenue blaze has not yet been determined.

Later that day, firefighters were called to a home at 9 Brookmount Rd. in the Queen Street East and Kingston Road area, after a small fire broke out at approximately 9 p.m.

According to Toronto Fire Services, paper on a lower floor of the home was ignited by embers from a fireplace burning on the floor above. Firefighters identified the issue of the falling embers, dealt with the burned paper and made the person in the house aware of the problem with the fireplace.

There were no injuries in the fire.