Lowe’s store at Shoppers World on Danforth Avenue taking part in National Hiring Day event

The Lowe's store at Shoppers World at Danforth and Victoria Park avenues has 15 jobs available and is taking part in the Lowe's National Hiring Day event on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Those looking for a summer job, a career in home improvement or an opportunity to share your home-improvement knowledge, get your resumes ready.

Lowe’s Canada is hiring this spring.

Several Lowe’s stores across Canada are looking to fill more than 6,350 full-time, part-time and seasonal in-store positions this spring; this includes more than 600 positions in the Greater Toronto Area.

Lowe’s Danforth (3003 Danforth Avenue) branch has 15 available positions.

Lowe’s Canada will hold a National Hiring Day on Saturday, Feb. 23, in all of its Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot stores across the country.

Interested candidates are invited to visit their preferred store between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Feb. 23 to learn about available positions.

To learn more about available positions or to apply online at any time please visit: www.lowescaanda.ca/en/careers