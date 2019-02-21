Lowe’s store at Shoppers World on Danforth Avenue taking part in National Hiring Day event

Those looking for a summer job, a career in home improvement or an opportunity to share your home-improvement knowledge, get your resumes ready.
Lowe’s Canada is hiring this spring.
Several Lowe’s stores across Canada are looking to fill more than 6,350 full-time, part-time and seasonal in-store positions this spring; this includes more than 600 positions in the Greater Toronto Area.
Lowe’s Danforth (3003 Danforth Avenue) branch has 15 available positions.
Lowe’s Canada will hold a National Hiring Day on Saturday, Feb. 23, in all of its Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot stores across the country.
Interested candidates are invited to visit their preferred store between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Feb. 23 to learn about available positions.
To learn more about available positions or to apply online at any time please visit: www.lowescaanda.ca/en/careers
