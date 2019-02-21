Malvern Winter Classic at Kew Gardens will feature pair of outdoor high school hockey games

Malvern Collegiate will play Northern Secondary School in a pair of outdoor hockey games on the afternoon of Feb. 22 during the Malvern Winter Classic at Kew Gardens. Shown in photo is the Junior game between the two schools at last year's event. Photo: Beach Metro News file.

The second annual Malvern Winter Classic at Kew Gardens high school hockey games are set for the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 22.

The Malvern Collegiate Institute Black Knights will host the Northern Secondary School Red Knights in a pair of games set for the outdoor rink at Kew Gardens. The rink is located just west of the foot of Lee Avenue at the far southern end of Kew Gardens Park.

The first game sees the Juniors take to the ice at 1 p.m. That game will be followed by a Senior tilt at 2:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to come out to the rink to take in the hockey action.

At last year’s inaugural event, which was played under snowy conditions, the Malvern Juniors defeated Northern 5-4 in a shootout.

The idea for the outdoor game at Kew Gardens was inspired by the NHL’s annual Winter Classic game which takes place outside each year in different cities.