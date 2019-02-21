Police warn community after man in parked car seen committing indecent act near Gerrard and Howland

Police in 55 Division are warning the community after a man committed an indecent act in the Gerrard Street East and Howland Road area earlier this week.
According to police, a woman was walking west on Gerrard near Howland, which is just west of Logan Avenue, at approximately 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, when a man in a car called out to her for directions.
The woman approached the parked car and saw that the man was not wearing pants or underwear and was in the process of committing an indecent act, police said. The woman immediately fled the area.
The man is described as white, approximately 30-years-old, with a heavy build, dark short spiked hair, and a goatee. The car is described as a green older model vehicle.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com,
