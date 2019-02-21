Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival set for Danforth Avenue this weekend

The Black Swan Tavern is one of the three Danforth Avenue venues hosting this weekend's Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival.

Music lover’s rejoice and save the date!

The 17th annual Winterfolk XVII Blues and Roots Festival is on the Danforth from Feb 22-24.

The festival is a mid-winter, weather-proof event intended for all ages.

Everyone is invited to come out to fun-filled evenings for the best of urban, blues, rock, jazz, country, folk and roots music at east Toronto venues along Danforth Avenue.

More than 150 artists are set to perform on five stages in three venues.

The festival will include tributes, an awards ceremony, community stages and multiple musical themed workshops.

Alana & Leigh Cline, Black Suit Devil, Brian Blain, and Brian Gladstone are some of the artists expected to perform.

The event also includes a special showcase “For King and Country,” written and composed by Toronto guitarist Tony Quarrington.

Wristbands will be sold at the entry to any of the venues and allows admission to about 90 performances over the three-day weekend.

Venues include Black Swan Tavern at 154 Danforth, Dora Keogh Irish Pub at 141 Danforth Ave, and Mambo Lounge 120 Danforth Ave.

Winterfolk was founded by Festival Director Brian Gladstone, in hopes of entertaining and engaging the community about a variety of folk music styles. It is run as a division of The Association of Artists for a Better World, a non-profit organization in Ontario.

The Winterfolk media launch party is on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Black Swan Tavern (1st floor), 154 Danforth Ave. at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on Winterfolk please visit https://www.winterfolk.com