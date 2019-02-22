Beaches-East York MPP Berns-McGown holds emergency meeting on changes to Ontario Autism Program

Beaches-East York MPP Rima Berns-McGown will hold an emergency meeting on Saturday, Feb. 23 on the changes being made to the Ontario Autism Program.

An emergency meeting has been scheduled by Beaches-East York MPP Rima Berns-McGown and local organizers who are calling for changes to the plans for autism funding being made by the provincial government.

NDP MPP Berns-McGown invites everyone to join her on Saturday, Feb. 23 from 1:30- 3 p.m. at Community Centre 55 (97 Main St.) to discuss the impacts of the new changes made to the Ontario Autism Program by Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government and how to fight back.

The government’s autism program reduces funding for therapy. But on Tuesday of this week the government released a revamped program, set to come into effect April 1.

In a media-release, Berns-McGown wrote she was outraged at the proposed autism changes brought forward by the government.

“The government’s autism overhaul means they are ripping services away from high needs children and giving every child with autism less support,” she wrote.

She writes that she has met with many families who are worried and devastated about these changes. “We need to eliminate wait lists by investing more into autism services and focusing on evidence based solutions that put the individualized needs of each child first,” she wrote.

The new autism program gives families up to $140,000 to pay for treatment, a maximum available to only low-income families whose child is in treatment from ages two to 18.

For more information on Saturday’s meeting at Community Centre 55, please visit Berns-McGown’s website at https://rimabernsmcgown.ontariondp.ca/