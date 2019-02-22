Deadline nears for vendors to apply to Bowmore Make It Fair

Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School is holding a one-day only Bowmore Make It Fair event on Saturday, April 13.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will take place at the school which is located at 80 Bowmore Rd.
Bowmore is calling for artists, crafters and anyone else who has projects that they would like to share at the event.
The deadline for vendors to apply is Monday, Feb. 25.
The event will showcase makers featuring their do-it-yourself electronics, crafts, and much more.
The Make It Fair’s goal is to help vendors and non-profit organizations promote their unique projects and knowledge for the community to enjoy.
Potential vendors can fill out the application on their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/bowmoremakeitfair/
