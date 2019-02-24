Deja Views: Taking a look back at Queen Street and Balsam in 1985

This photo by Chris Souwand taken in 1985 looks east along Queen Street near Balsam. Photo by Chris Souwand.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

When Chris Souwand was a student in 1985, a school project required store front photos of restaurants in his neighbourhood.

Luckily for us, the neighbourhood was the Beach! This image is on Queen Street looking east by Balsam. Thanks again Chris!

If you have an old photo of the Beach you’d like to share with the readership of Beach Metro News, please email me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com