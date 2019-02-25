Federal government kicks in $7.9 million to help WoodGreen build affordable seniors housing near Gerrard and Leslie

From left, Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher; Anne Babcock, President and CEO of WoodGreen Community Services; Toronto-Danforth MP Julie Dabrusin; and Randall Freeborn, VP of People and Culture at WoodGreen Community Services, were on hand for Friday's announcement of federal funding for seniors affordable housing on Gerrard Street East.

Toronto seniors can expect 35 new housing units to be built by WoodGreen Community Services in the near future on Gerrard Street East near Leslie Street.

Toronto-Danforth MPP Julie Babrusin the federal government’s commitment of more than $7.9 million towards the construction of the units at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 22 in the Logan and First avenues area.

The federal commitment is part of the government’s National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), which was announced in May of 2018.

“Our government believes that every Canadian should be able to retire in dignity. We are working to improve the lives of seniors by returning the age of eligibility for Old Age Security (OAS) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) to 65, and increasing the GIS for single seniors,” Dabrusin said in a press release.

Dabrusin added that the federal government recognizes that there is a need for dedicated housing for seniors in Toronto.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher was also at Friday’s announcement.

“The city is pleased to partner with the federal government in the delivery of the National Housing Strategy in Toronto,” she said in a press-release.

“I’d like to congratulate WoodGreen Community Services for receiving funding through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and their commitment to creating much needed affordable rental housing for our senior residents at 1117 Gerrard St. East starting in 2020.”

For 40 years, WoodGreen Community Services has built, owned and operated affordable housing. Currently, they own and operate 12 buildings, 811 units with more than 1,000 tenants across Toronto’s east end.

Anne Babcok, President and CEO of WoodGreen Community Services, said the organization welcomed the investment in much-needed affordable housing for seniors.

“The cost of rental housing in Toronto is becoming increasingly unmanageable for many people, and in particular, for low-income seniors. This new development will add much-needed units to Toronto’s stock, and ensure that more seniors have a safe, affordable place to call home while seamlessly accessing the full basket of critical support services WoodGreen provides,” Babcock said.

For more information on WoodGreen, please visit https://www.woodgreen.org