Councillor Brad Bradford helps promote number of community cleanup events in Beaches-East York

Local residents take part in a Beaches-East York Community Cleanup event last year. A number of local cleanup events are set for the weekend of April 27 and 28 in Beaches-East York.

Community Cleanup Days are slated across Toronto this weekend, including Beaches-East York. Local councillor Brad Bradford is helping to promote a number of these events at which friends, neighbours, co-workers and classmates can join to help clean a local park, laneway or other public space.

The Community Cleanup Days take place this weekend, Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.

Cleanups planned for Beaches-East York include:

Taylor Creek Park. Gather at the Haldon Street firepit on Monday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until noon. You will be given a location to clean up after picking bags and gloves. There will be a cookout afterwards at the firepit. For more information, email Anne and Jim Purvis.

The second Annual cleanup of Ashbridges Bay Park on Saturday, April 27, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting place will be at the entrance to the park from Ashbridges Bay Parking Lot, besides the Yacht Club. Please bring your own gloves.

Dentonia Park’s cleanup will take place on Saturday April 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Aldergrove Avenue and Woodbine Avenue area cleanup will take place on April 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are asked to meet at the east end of Aldergrove Avenue for the picking up of litter, raking, pruning and trimming. There’s also a litter pick up at Woodbine Avenue west and east hillsides, north from the CNR bridge.

The Danforth Village Cleanup will take place on Sunday, April 28 at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Danforth Village Residents Association.

Stephenson Park’s cleanup will take place on Sunday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The DECA (Danforth East Community Association) Neighbourhood have their clean up on Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting place will be at the northeast corner of Danforth and Coxwell avenues starting at 10 a.m. Participants will be walking east to Woodbine while cleaning. It will end at Zav’s coffee shop at 2048 Danforth Ave. for a coffee and some treats. Please bring your own gloves, garbage and recycling bags if you have them.

Topham Park will have its cleanup on Sunday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.