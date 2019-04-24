Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher hosts Community Cleanup and Compost Days this weekend

Monarch Park is one of many areas in Toronto-Danforth to be hosting a Compost Day this weekend.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher is hosting Compost and Community Cleanup Days at a number of locations on the weekend of April 27 and 28.

Those who are there for the compost are reminded to bring their own shovel, bags, and buckets.

The compost will be dropped off by 9 a.m. at the parks listed below, and it’s first come and first served.

On Saturday, April 27, compost will be dropped off at Phin Park, Kempton Howard Park, Monarch Park, R.H. McGregor Elementary School parking lot, Wilkinson Junior Public School parking lot and Jackman Avenue Junior Public School parking lot.

Community cleanups on Saturday are set for Phin Park, the Walpole community, Pape Village, and the Carlaw and Dundas area.

On Sunday, April 28, compost will be available at Greenwood Park, which will also have a cleanup from 10 a.m. to 2.p.m., Riverdale Park, Jimmie Simpson Park, Leslie Grove Park, and Joel Weeks Park.

On Sunday, residents are also invited to join Riverside Green Initiative for their Cleanup Day from 10 a.m. to noon, and the Matty Eckler Community Garden for their cleanup from 11 a.m. to noon.

For more info, visit https://www.councillorpaulafletcher.ca